American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.