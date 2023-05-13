American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 235,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

American Vanguard stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

