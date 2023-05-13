America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 779,600 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.