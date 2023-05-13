America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 779,600 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
