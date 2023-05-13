Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $582.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.