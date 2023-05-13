Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $582.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.