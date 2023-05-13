Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amplitude by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amplitude by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amplitude by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

