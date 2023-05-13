Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $253.89

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.89.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.61 and a 200 day moving average of $213.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

