Analyzing Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -8.50% -6.24% -1.17%

Volatility & Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines 1 8 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harbor Diversified and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.36 $39.11 million N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $5.45 billion 0.31 -$554.15 million ($4.25) -3.64

Harbor Diversified has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

