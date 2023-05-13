Analyzing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five9 and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 0 5 13 0 2.72 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $84.68, suggesting a potential upside of 64.43%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Five9 has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Five9 and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $814.51 million 4.50 -$94.65 million ($1.24) -41.53 MSP Recovery $27.14 million 48.68 $3.21 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -10.78% -21.77% -5.15% MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46%

Summary

MSP Recovery beats Five9 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

