ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

