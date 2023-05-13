Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $481,160.20

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $481,160.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

