Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,540 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.47% of Applied Materials worth $386,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 102,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $116.09. 3,838,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

