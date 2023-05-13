AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up 2.9% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 52,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,950,000 after buying an additional 97,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,007,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 82,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $8,248,427 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

