Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

APVO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

