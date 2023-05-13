Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,342 shares of company stock worth $1,646,576. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

