Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,342 shares of company stock worth $1,646,576. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 107.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.