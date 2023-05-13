Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,576 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 236.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

