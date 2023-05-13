Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,576 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 236.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth about $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

