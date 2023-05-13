argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,173 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.68% of argenx worth $561,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,689,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.48. The stock had a trading volume of 93,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,911. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.75. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $302.24 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.98 and its 200-day moving average is $376.83.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.24.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

