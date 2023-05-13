Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

OTCMKTS AZMCF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

