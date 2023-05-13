Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 2.1 %

Asahi Kasei stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 44,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,190. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

