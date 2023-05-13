Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATER. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aterian in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Aterian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Aterian Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aterian by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aterian by 4,201.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aterian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
