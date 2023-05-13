Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $23.60. 263,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,199. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,928,000 after buying an additional 5,511,312 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2,521.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 993,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after buying an additional 955,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,825,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,291,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.