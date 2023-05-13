Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Austal Price Performance
Shares of Austal stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
Austal Company Profile
