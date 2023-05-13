Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Dempze Nancy E’s Largest Position

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after buying an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADP traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $212.74. 1,256,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.12.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.



