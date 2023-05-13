Aviva PLC Acquires 5,750 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

