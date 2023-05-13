Aviva PLC Has $44.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $44,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

