Aviva PLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.