Aviva PLC Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $43,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

