Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,816 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

VTR stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -387.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

