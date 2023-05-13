Badger DAO Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00009437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,305,615 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

