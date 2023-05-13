Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 181,879 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.43% of Badger Meter worth $108,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.0 %

BMI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 154,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,453. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $139.87.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.