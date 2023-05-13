Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

JEF opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.