Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,400 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

