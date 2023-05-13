Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $5,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Price Performance

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $527.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.59 and a 200-day moving average of $513.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

