Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,367,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.49 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

