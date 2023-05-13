Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,569,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.