Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

