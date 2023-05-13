Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

