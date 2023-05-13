Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 362,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OUNZ opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.