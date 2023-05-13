Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 964.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $8,480,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.