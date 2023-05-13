Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

