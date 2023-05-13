Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,416. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

