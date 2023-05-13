Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Itaú Chile has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Banco Itaú Chile Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Itaú Chile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Itaú Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Banco Itaú Chile’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Itaú Chile stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Itaú Chile were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Further Reading

