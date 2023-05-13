Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.