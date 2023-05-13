Bank of America Trims Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price to $8.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.