Barclays Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $26.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

APi Group stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in APi Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

