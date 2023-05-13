Barclays Boosts APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $26.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.
APi Group Price Performance
APi Group stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in APi Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
