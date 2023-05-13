Barclays Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $112.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.42.

ABNB stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

