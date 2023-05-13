Barrington Research Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $20.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNK. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.
Cinemark Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,233 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.
