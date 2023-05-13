Barrington Research Trims Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Target Price to $32.50

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research to $32.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVTA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Avantax Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantax stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21. Avantax has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantax

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.