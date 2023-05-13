Barrington Research Trims Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Target Price to $32.50

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research to $32.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVTA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Avantax Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantax stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21. Avantax has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantax

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

