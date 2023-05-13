Barrington Research Trims Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Target Price to $32.50

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research to $32.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVTA. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Avantax Stock Up 0.1 %
Avantax stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $809.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21. Avantax has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $30.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avantax
In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
