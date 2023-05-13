Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 178,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,887. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties with the objective of identifying mineralized deposits economically worthy of subsequent development and mining or sale to create value for shareholders. It is also involved in the production and sale of gold and silver and the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties.

