bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of BEBE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 34,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

bebe stores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

