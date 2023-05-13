BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Lifesci Capital cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

About BELLUS Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 24.1% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth $8,448,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth $882,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 648,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.